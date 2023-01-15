Osawe scores 18, NJIT downs Albany (NY) 74-67

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Osawe's 18 points helped NJIT defeat Albany (NY) 74-67 on Saturday night.

Osawe added eight rebounds for the Highlanders (5-12, 2-2 America East Conference). Miles Coleman scored 17 points and added five assists. Souleymane Diakite recorded 13 points and was 5-of-8 shooting and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

The Great Danes (6-14, 1-4) were led in scoring by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Da'Kquan Davis added 19 points and nine rebounds for Albany (NY). Jonathan Beagle also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. NJIT visits Bryant while Albany (NY) hosts Binghamton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.