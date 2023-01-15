Taiwan's Suhua Highway to reopen after rockfall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Work on Suhua Highway’s Daqingshui Tunnel continues around the clock as authorities expect rocks and debris to be cleared by 5 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) evening, clearing the way for two hours of vehicular traffic.

Workers continue to use excavators to remove debris and rock from the tunnel as of press time. As they work, workers are addressing the most important task of slope protection, allowing for three periods of road opening each day, with the highway closed at night, per UDN.

Rough sea conditions have further hampered southbound travel as sea transport from Hualian to Suao has been barred. However, extra busses have been added to take passengers to and from the train station and port areas.

The Directorate General of Highways said it has been working continuously since the landslide crushed a section of the tunnel on Jan.12. On Saturday (Jan. 14), machine tools made their way to the middle section, pulverizing two large boulders. It also cleared 180 cubic meters of earth and rocks above the tunnel.

Earthwork continues to be carried out, removing unstable rock from the area. Authorities will also deploy special workers, or so-called "spidermen," with rappelling equipment and ropes to clear the earth above the tunnel to prevent further landslides.

Authorities are also taking extra precautions by closing off nighttime traffic from Jan. 16-18 due to an inability to monitor slope conditions above the tunnel at night. Furthermore, to ensure passenger safety while repair work is ongoing, this section of highway will only be open for three periods each day until work is completed: 5-8 a.m, 11-1 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.

In addition, special traffic conditions will also be put into place from Jan. 19-31 for the Lunar New Year holidays, to accommodate peak traffic conditions.