Cold surge to grip north Taiwan till Monday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicts a strong cold air front will gradually move southward, leading to localized rain in the north and east.

According to Wu, the latest weather simulation shows that from today till Monday (Jan. 16), north Taiwan will see a dramatic drop from 18° C to 11° C, while temperatures in central areas will range from 12° C to 24° C, and in the south, 14° C to 27° C.

From Monday to Wednesday (Jan. 18), Taiwan’s weather will be affected by strong cold air with rain in the north and east, and sunny, stable weather south of Hsinchu. Temperatures will continue to be cold in the north, and will also drop in other areas, with chilly weather from morning to evening.

According to simulated weather models, the temperature in Taipei will drop to around 12° C Monday morning, which is indicative of a strong continental cold air mass. The weather front is expected to weaken slightly on Thursday (Jan. 19) when temperatures will rise slightly. However, the cold is expected to return on Lunar New Year's Eve (Jan. 20).

Lunar New Year’s Day will see strong cold air move southward, leading to another sharp temperature drop, affecting much of Taiwan for the first few days of Lunar New Year, with the north and east experiencing localized rain while central and southern Taiwan will largely be sunny and cloudy.