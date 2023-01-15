Pember's 22 help UNC Asheville beat Gardner-Webb 72-67 in OT

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember's 22 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Gardner-Webb 72-67 in overtime on Saturday.

Pember also added 19 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 Big South Conference). Fletcher Abee shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tajion Jones recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 6 from the line.

DQ Nicholas led the Runnin' Bulldogs (8-10, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Gardner-Webb also got 15 points, six rebounds and three steals from Kareem Reid. In addition, Ludovic Dufeal finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UNC Asheville visits Charleston Southern while Gardner-Webb visits Longwood.

___

