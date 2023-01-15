Lehigh takes down American 78-62

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr.'s 18 points helped Lehigh defeat American 78-62 on Saturday.

Higgins was 5 of 9 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (9-8, 4-2 Patriot League). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Evan Taylor recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Eagles (12-5, 4-2) were led by Elijah Stephens, who posted 14 points. Johnny O'Neil added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for American. Matt Rogers also had 12 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Lehigh plays Monday against Loyola (MD) on the road, while American hosts Lafayette on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.