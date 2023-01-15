Toney scores again as Brentford beats Bournemouth 2-0

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney's 14th goal of the season set Brentford on the way to a 2-0 win against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Toney’s first-half penalty and Mathias Jensen’s strike after the break inflicted a sixth straight loss on Bournemouth.

It was a third consecutive league win for Brentford and made it seven league games unbeaten in a run that includes victories over Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Bees took the lead in the 39th minute when Toney, back after missing two matches with a knee injury, was brought down by defender Marcos Senesi in the box.

Toney, still to miss a penalty for Brentford, took his perfect record to 21 successful spot kicks from 21 attempts.

It was his sixth goal in his last five appearances.

Brentford added a second in the 75th when Jensen converted Josh Dasilva’s cross from the edge of the box.

