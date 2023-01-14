NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|41
|32
|5
|4
|68
|156
|91
|19-1-3
|13-4-1
|6-3-2
|Carolina
|42
|26
|9
|7
|59
|136
|115
|12-5-1
|14-4-6
|11-3-1
|Toronto
|43
|26
|10
|7
|59
|144
|113
|15-3-4
|11-7-3
|6-2-1
|New Jersey
|42
|27
|12
|3
|57
|147
|111
|11-10-2
|16-2-1
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|24
|12
|7
|55
|140
|117
|11-7-4
|13-5-3
|5-6-1
|Tampa Bay
|40
|26
|13
|1
|53
|144
|119
|17-4-1
|9-9-0
|8-5-0
|Washington
|44
|23
|15
|6
|52
|143
|123
|13-6-3
|10-9-3
|6-3-1
|Pittsburgh
|41
|21
|14
|6
|48
|134
|125
|11-5-4
|10-9-2
|5-3-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|22
|18
|3
|47
|131
|119
|12-7-1
|10-11-2
|9-4-0
|Detroit
|40
|18
|15
|7
|43
|125
|135
|11-8-3
|7-7-4
|5-8-2
|Buffalo
|40
|20
|18
|2
|42
|154
|139
|9-11-2
|11-7-0
|6-7-1
|Florida
|43
|19
|20
|4
|42
|140
|149
|10-6-3
|9-14-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|41
|19
|19
|3
|41
|125
|130
|11-10-1
|8-9-2
|6-5-0
|Philadelphia
|42
|17
|18
|7
|41
|119
|136
|9-10-1
|8-8-6
|5-7-4
|Montreal
|42
|17
|22
|3
|37
|113
|159
|9-11-0
|8-11-3
|3-6-0
|Columbus
|41
|12
|27
|2
|26
|105
|164
|10-13-1
|2-14-1
|4-10-1
|Vegas
|43
|28
|13
|2
|58
|144
|122
|13-10-0
|15-3-2
|5-6-2
|Dallas
|43
|25
|11
|7
|57
|147
|113
|12-4-3
|13-7-4
|8-2-3
|Winnipeg
|43
|28
|14
|1
|57
|146
|113
|16-6-0
|12-8-1
|11-3-0
|Los Angeles
|45
|25
|14
|6
|56
|152
|152
|14-7-2
|11-7-4
|9-4-2
|Seattle
|41
|25
|12
|4
|54
|150
|125
|10-8-2
|15-4-2
|8-4-2
|Minnesota
|41
|23
|14
|4
|50
|132
|117
|12-8-1
|11-6-3
|7-4-0
|Calgary
|43
|20
|14
|9
|49
|136
|129
|12-7-2
|8-7-7
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|44
|23
|18
|3
|49
|160
|147
|10-11-2
|13-7-1
|7-6-0
|St. Louis
|43
|21
|19
|3
|45
|137
|155
|8-9-2
|13-10-1
|5-5-1
|Nashville
|41
|19
|16
|6
|44
|115
|121
|9-6-3
|10-10-3
|4-5-3
|Colorado
|40
|20
|17
|3
|43
|118
|118
|9-8-3
|11-9-0
|8-4-1
|Vancouver
|41
|17
|21
|3
|37
|143
|166
|8-10-1
|9-11-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|44
|13
|23
|8
|34
|134
|168
|4-12-6
|9-11-2
|2-8-6
|Arizona
|41
|13
|23
|5
|31
|113
|154
|7-6-2
|6-17-3
|1-3-2
|Anaheim
|43
|12
|27
|4
|28
|100
|181
|8-13-1
|4-14-3
|6-6-1
|Chicago
|40
|11
|25
|4
|26
|89
|146
|8-14-2
|3-11-2
|2-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1
New Jersey 6, Anaheim 2
Edmonton 7, San Jose 1
Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.