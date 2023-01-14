NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 41 32 5 4 68 156 91 19-1-3 13-4-1 6-3-2 Carolina 42 26 9 7 59 136 115 12-5-1 14-4-6 11-3-1 Toronto 43 26 10 7 59 144 113 15-3-4 11-7-3 6-2-1 New Jersey 42 27 12 3 57 147 111 11-10-2 16-2-1 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 43 24 12 7 55 140 117 11-7-4 13-5-3 5-6-1 Tampa Bay 40 26 13 1 53 144 119 17-4-1 9-9-0 8-5-0 Washington 44 23 15 6 52 143 123 13-6-3 10-9-3 6-3-1 Pittsburgh 41 21 14 6 48 134 125 11-5-4 10-9-2 5-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 43 22 18 3 47 131 119 12-7-1 10-11-2 9-4-0 Detroit 40 18 15 7 43 125 135 11-8-3 7-7-4 5-8-2 Buffalo 40 20 18 2 42 154 139 9-11-2 11-7-0 6-7-1 Florida 43 19 20 4 42 140 149 10-6-3 9-14-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 41 19 19 3 41 125 130 11-10-1 8-9-2 6-5-0 Philadelphia 42 17 18 7 41 119 136 9-10-1 8-8-6 5-7-4 Montreal 42 17 22 3 37 113 159 9-11-0 8-11-3 3-6-0 Columbus 41 12 27 2 26 105 164 10-13-1 2-14-1 4-10-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 43 28 13 2 58 144 122 13-10-0 15-3-2 5-6-2 Dallas 43 25 11 7 57 147 113 12-4-3 13-7-4 8-2-3 Winnipeg 43 28 14 1 57 146 113 16-6-0 12-8-1 11-3-0 Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152 14-7-2 11-7-4 9-4-2 Seattle 41 25 12 4 54 150 125 10-8-2 15-4-2 8-4-2 Minnesota 41 23 14 4 50 132 117 12-8-1 11-6-3 7-4-0 Calgary 43 20 14 9 49 136 129 12-7-2 8-7-7 8-3-2 Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 160 147 10-11-2 13-7-1 7-6-0 St. Louis 43 21 19 3 45 137 155 8-9-2 13-10-1 5-5-1 Nashville 41 19 16 6 44 115 121 9-6-3 10-10-3 4-5-3 Colorado 40 20 17 3 43 118 118 9-8-3 11-9-0 8-4-1 Vancouver 41 17 21 3 37 143 166 8-10-1 9-11-2 10-3-0 San Jose 44 13 23 8 34 134 168 4-12-6 9-11-2 2-8-6 Arizona 41 13 23 5 31 113 154 7-6-2 6-17-3 1-3-2 Anaheim 43 12 27 4 28 100 181 8-13-1 4-14-3 6-6-1 Chicago 40 11 25 4 26 89 146 8-14-2 3-11-2 2-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1

New Jersey 6, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 7, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.