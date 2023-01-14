Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/14 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 36 24 8 3 1 52 105 88
Providence 35 21 7 5 2 49 105 93
WB/Scranton 32 17 10 2 3 39 97 82
Charlotte 35 18 14 2 1 39 97 108
Lehigh Valley 34 16 13 3 2 37 98 104
Bridgeport 36 15 14 6 1 37 121 128
Springfield 35 15 15 1 4 35 100 102
Hartford 34 13 13 2 6 34 94 106
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 34 23 9 1 1 48 121 104
Utica 34 18 10 5 1 42 109 103
Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 105 104
Syracuse 32 14 13 2 3 33 118 115
Belleville 35 15 17 3 0 33 117 127
Cleveland 33 14 15 2 2 32 115 128
Laval 36 13 18 4 1 31 124 138
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92
Milwaukee 34 21 11 0 2 44 125 99
Rockford 35 20 11 2 2 44 123 109
Iowa 35 17 14 2 2 38 107 108
Manitoba 32 17 12 2 1 37 100 103
Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128
Grand Rapids 34 13 19 1 1 28 94 134
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 34 24 6 3 1 52 128 94
Calgary 34 24 9 1 0 49 130 83
Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100
Colorado 34 20 11 3 0 43 99 83
Ontario 32 18 13 0 1 37 96 87
Tucson 34 14 16 4 0 32 111 124
San Jose 37 15 20 0 2 32 92 129
Henderson 38 13 22 0 3 29 96 108
Bakersfield 33 12 19 2 0 26 88 108
San Diego 36 11 25 0 0 22 97 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 7, Laval 3

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Providence 3, Utica 2

Rockford 2, Colorado 1

Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 4

Henderson 3, Calgary 1

Ontario 3, San Diego 1

Manitoba at Toronto, ppd

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.