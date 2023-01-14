All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|36
|24
|8
|3
|1
|52
|105
|88
|Providence
|35
|21
|7
|5
|2
|49
|105
|93
|WB/Scranton
|32
|17
|10
|2
|3
|39
|97
|82
|Charlotte
|35
|18
|14
|2
|1
|39
|97
|108
|Lehigh Valley
|34
|16
|13
|3
|2
|37
|98
|104
|Bridgeport
|36
|15
|14
|6
|1
|37
|121
|128
|Springfield
|35
|15
|15
|1
|4
|35
|100
|102
|Hartford
|34
|13
|13
|2
|6
|34
|94
|106
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|34
|23
|9
|1
|1
|48
|121
|104
|Utica
|34
|18
|10
|5
|1
|42
|109
|103
|Rochester
|32
|19
|11
|1
|1
|40
|105
|104
|Syracuse
|32
|14
|13
|2
|3
|33
|118
|115
|Belleville
|35
|15
|17
|3
|0
|33
|117
|127
|Cleveland
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|115
|128
|Laval
|36
|13
|18
|4
|1
|31
|124
|138
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|34
|20
|8
|4
|2
|46
|128
|92
|Milwaukee
|34
|21
|11
|0
|2
|44
|125
|99
|Rockford
|35
|20
|11
|2
|2
|44
|123
|109
|Iowa
|35
|17
|14
|2
|2
|38
|107
|108
|Manitoba
|32
|17
|12
|2
|1
|37
|100
|103
|Chicago
|32
|12
|16
|3
|1
|28
|96
|128
|Grand Rapids
|34
|13
|19
|1
|1
|28
|94
|134
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|34
|24
|6
|3
|1
|52
|128
|94
|Calgary
|34
|24
|9
|1
|0
|49
|130
|83
|Abbotsford
|33
|21
|10
|1
|1
|44
|118
|100
|Colorado
|34
|20
|11
|3
|0
|43
|99
|83
|Ontario
|32
|18
|13
|0
|1
|37
|96
|87
|Tucson
|34
|14
|16
|4
|0
|32
|111
|124
|San Jose
|37
|15
|20
|0
|2
|32
|92
|129
|Henderson
|38
|13
|22
|0
|3
|29
|96
|108
|Bakersfield
|33
|12
|19
|2
|0
|26
|88
|108
|San Diego
|36
|11
|25
|0
|0
|22
|97
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hershey 5, Springfield 3
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 7, Laval 3
Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Cleveland 2, Belleville 1
Providence 3, Utica 2
Rockford 2, Colorado 1
Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 4
Henderson 3, Calgary 1
Ontario 3, San Diego 1
Manitoba at Toronto, ppd
Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.