All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 41 32 5 4 68 156 91 Toronto 43 26 10 7 59 144 113 Tampa Bay 40 26 13 1 53 144 119 Detroit 40 18 15 7 43 125 135 Buffalo 40 20 18 2 42 154 139 Florida 43 19 20 4 42 140 149 Ottawa 41 19 19 3 41 125 130 Montreal 42 17 22 3 37 113 159

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 26 9 7 59 136 115 New Jersey 42 27 12 3 57 147 111 N.Y. Rangers 43 24 12 7 55 140 117 Washington 44 23 15 6 52 143 123 Pittsburgh 41 21 14 6 48 134 125 N.Y. Islanders 43 22 18 3 47 131 119 Philadelphia 42 17 18 7 41 119 136 Columbus 41 12 27 2 26 105 164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 43 25 11 7 57 147 113 Winnipeg 43 28 14 1 57 146 113 Minnesota 41 23 14 4 50 132 117 St. Louis 43 21 19 3 45 137 155 Nashville 41 19 16 6 44 115 121 Colorado 40 20 17 3 43 118 118 Arizona 41 13 23 5 31 113 154 Chicago 40 11 25 4 26 89 146

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 28 13 2 58 144 122 Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152 Seattle 41 25 12 4 54 150 125 Calgary 43 20 14 9 49 136 129 Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 160 147 Vancouver 41 17 21 3 37 143 166 San Jose 44 13 23 8 34 134 168 Anaheim 43 12 27 4 28 100 181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1

New Jersey 6, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 7, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.