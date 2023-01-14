3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody.

Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood a few miles southwest of downtown. Officers responding to a report of a possible shooting found three people dead, and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

Police said initial information indicates a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were injured.

A police spokesperson said the victims were related to the suspect, who was taken into custody at the scene, Cleveland.com reported.

Authorities haven't released many other details about what happened. They didn't immediately share the names of the victims or specifics about the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.