Ukraine updates: New missile attack reported in Kyiv

Explosions rang out once again across the Ukrainian capital on Saturday morning before being joined by the sound of air raid sirens.

The deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that critical infrastructure in the city had been targeted by a Russian missile attack, while mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that "explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district."

"Stay in shelters!" Klitschko added.

Officials said that at least one infrastructure location was hit, without specifying where. Emergency services were deployed to the scene.

Tymoshenko also said that a residential building on the outskirts of Kyiv was hit. No casualties have been reported from the strikes.

The governor of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, reported two missile strikes on the city's industrial district earlier on Saturday. There were also no reports of casualties.

Kyiv has not been attacked since New Year's Eve.

Here are other updates concerning the war in Ukraine on January 14:

UK has "ambition" to send tanks to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday in which he spoke of his government's desire to send tanks and artillery support to Ukraine.

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Sunak said.

"The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."

It was not clear what time frame Sunak had in mind. The announcement follows similar declared plans by France, Germany and the US to send armored vehicles.

UK says Russia moving fleet out of fear of attack

The UK Ministry of Defence's daily intelligence update reported on Saturday that part of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF) had left the Novorossiysk Naval Facility on the Black Sea coast.

The departure of 10 vessels on January 11, according to the ministry, is "likely a fleet dispersal in response to a specific threat to Novorossiysk that Russia believes it has identified."

According to the update, the ministry doubts the vessels are preparing to conduct missile strikes or amphibious assault operations.

"The BSF largely remains fixed by perceived threats from Ukraine, and continues to prioritise force protection over offensive or patrol operations," the update said.

Ukrainian forces have previously carried out successful strikes on Russian naval ships.

Russia has used its dominance in the Black Sea to block Ukraine's free access to global maritime trade — with the exception of grain exports, thanks to an agreement overseen by the UN and Turkey.

Zelenskyy hopes to visit UN on anniversary of invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hopeful that he can join a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told The Associated Press.

"Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come," she said, "but it's still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come.''

Zelenskyy made his first trip outside of Ukraine since the beginning of the war in late December to talk to members of the US Congress in Washington DC.

Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya has said that a meeting of the 163 members of the General Assembly is already planned for February 23, to be followed by a ministerial meeting of members of the Security Council on February 24.

