Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan holds virtual scholarship event in Guatemala

Guatemalan students show interest in studying in Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/14 17:34
(Taiwan embassy in Guatemala screenshot)

(Taiwan embassy in Guatemala screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan embassy in Guatemala and the Guatemala Presidential Planning Bureau (SEGEPLAN) held an online event promoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ 2023 Taiwan Scholarship and the International Cooperation and Development Foundation (ICDF) Scholarship on Friday (Jan. 13).

Karla Arango, director of the SEGEPLAN Scholarship; Nelson Mendez, director of SEGEPLAN Scholarship promotion, and nearly 200 participants joined the event, according to an embassy press release.

Arango thanked the Taiwanese government for providing higher education opportunities with its allies such as Guatemala and said the number of scholarships given by Taiwan has increased each year. They cover a wide range of fields and are all full scholarships, Arango said.

So far, more than 400 Guatemalan students have benefited from Taiwanese scholarships, she said. The director encouraged participants to sign up.

Fatima Marroquin, a recipient of the Taiwan Scholarship, and Ximena Lainfiesta, an ICDF Scholarship recipient, shared their experiences on the application processes and life in Taiwan through pre-recorded videos.

Embassy staff and SEGEPLAN representatives then shared information about the application process. The participants expressed strong interest in applying and were excited about studying in Taiwan, the embassy said.

Taiwan and Guatemala established diplomatic ties in 1960 and have remained close allies since then.
Taiwan
Guatemala
MOFA scholarship
ICDF
study abroad

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan prepared to help Ukraine with digital infrastructure
Taiwan prepared to help Ukraine with digital infrastructure
2023/01/14 09:58
Former Taipei mayor announces decision to retire
Former Taipei mayor announces decision to retire
2023/01/13 20:04
North Taiwan mayor under fire for driving after 'sipping' wine
North Taiwan mayor under fire for driving after 'sipping' wine
2023/01/13 18:15
Taiwan president writes message of condolence for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Taiwan president writes message of condolence for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
2023/01/13 18:05
Japan to build new bases near Taiwan as nation prepares for war with China
Japan to build new bases near Taiwan as nation prepares for war with China
2023/01/13 17:49