Taiwan’s China Airlines investigates alleged hacking of membership data

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) said Saturday (Jan. 14) alleged membership lists published by hackers did not completely correspond to the original data from its membership program, but it would cooperate with investigations into the matter.

Hackers published the lists on an overseas Internet forum on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, the Liberty Times reported. Names included Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), model Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and entertainer Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄).

CAL first announced Jan. 7 that it had received anonymous threats from hackers, but it had immediately taken measures, including informing police and checking the security of its data network. The airline also advised Dynasty Flyer Program members to change their passwords regularly.

However, because CAL did not acknowledge any data had been hacked, the hackers continued to release what they say was confidential information from the membership program.

The airline said Saturday the data recently publicized by the hackers did not match the information from its databank, making it impossible to ascertain its origin. CAL added it had taken the necessary steps in cooperation with the authorities to guarantee the safety of its information network and the normal functioning of its services.