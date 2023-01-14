Jones, Brink lead No. 2 Stanford women past No. 8 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Haley Jones scored 16 points, Cameron Brink added 12 and second-ranked Stanford scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Jones also had 12 rebounds and six assists to help the Cardinal (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) extend their winning streak over conference opponents to 38 games. Brink added 11 rebounds.

Charisma Osborne and Gina Conti scored 13 points apiece and Emily Bessoir had 10 for UCLA (14-3, 3-2).

Stanford led 51-49 going into the fourth quarter when Brink took over. The junior scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots in the quarter as the Cardinal jumped out to a 66-49 advantage.

UCLA missed 12 shots and committed four turnovers before Conti hit a 3-pointer with 1:53 remaining for the Bruins first points.

Brink, who came into the game second in the nation in blocked shots, finished with seven blocks. It was the junior's fifth game this season with at least five blocked shots.

Stanford: The Cardinal have held their last 19 conference opponents under 69 points.

UCLA: The Bruins hit their first two 3-pointers, but were 7 of 25 the remainder of the game.

Stanford: At Southern California on Sunday.

UCLA: Hosts California on Sunday.

