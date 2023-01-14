Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan hopes for US trade deal before next APEC summit

Trade delegations meet in Taipei Saturday for second round of 21st-Century Trade Initiative talks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/14 15:03
U.S. chief delegate Terry McCartin (second left) arriving for trade talks with Taiwan in Taipei Saturday. 

U.S. chief delegate Terry McCartin (second left) arriving for trade talks with Taiwan in Taipei Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the second round of talks under the United States-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade started in Taipei on Saturday (Jan. 14), Taiwan said it was hoping to conclude an agreement before November’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

The first round of the trade talks took place Nov. 8-9 in New York City, with the second round scheduled for Jan. 14-17 in the Taiwanese capital. The project was seen as a quicker alternative to the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), where Taiwan was not invited.

Assistant United States Trade Representative Terry McCartin led a delegation that included more than 20 people, while Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), the deputy trade representative of the Cabinet-level Office of Trade Negotiations, headed the Taiwanese side of the talks, Liberty Times reported.

Outside the venue, Taiwan Chief Trade Representative John Deng (鄧振中), who was not directly involved in the talks, told reporters the country’s aim had not changed, but was still to reach an agreement before the U.S. hosted the next APEC summit in November.

The first day of talks in Taipei Saturday were expected to focus on making trade easier and faster, helping small and medium enterprises, fighting corruption, and establishing a positive legal framework, according to Deng. He added it was impossible to predict how talks would evolve, but he hoped the first day would result in sound progress.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwan-U.S. trade
U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade
trade talks
Terry McCartin
Yang Jen-ni
John Deng
APEC
APEC summit

RELATED ARTICLES

US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative talks could produce agreements
US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative talks could produce agreements
2023/01/12 18:17
Dell to diversify from China production
Dell to diversify from China production
2023/01/09 11:32
US to send delegation to Taiwan for 2nd round of trade talks
US to send delegation to Taiwan for 2nd round of trade talks
2023/01/05 16:13
Taiwan envoy to US seeks deeper bilateral ties in new year
Taiwan envoy to US seeks deeper bilateral ties in new year
2023/01/02 10:23
Taiwan vice president calls for closer cooperation with US on climate change
Taiwan vice president calls for closer cooperation with US on climate change
2022/12/20 17:45