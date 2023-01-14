Formann helps Colorado women beat No. 14 Arizona 72-65

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Aaronette Vonleh had 14 points and nine rebounds and Colorado beat No. 14 Arizona 72-65 on Friday night.

Colorado (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Buffaloes have won their last six games overall and 11 straight at home.

Cate Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds for Arizona (14-3, 4-2).

NO. 21 OREGON 65, WASHINGTON 58

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao had 16 points and five assists and Oregon beat Washington for the 10th straight time.

Taya Hanson hit all four of her 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench for the Ducks (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12). Grace VanSlooten had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Delayah Daniels and Haley Van Dyke both scored 14 points for Washington (9-6, 1-4). The Huskies have lost five of six.

