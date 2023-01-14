Taiwan local COVID cases decline by 16.5% to 20,149

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 20,149 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Jan. 14), a fall of 16.5% from the previous Saturday, as well as 47 deaths and 263 imported cases.

Over the past few weeks, the country witnessed a gradual fall in the number of local infections, though the number of imported cases grew into the hundreds, with concern focusing on arrivals from China, which has been in the grip of major outbreaks since the relaxation of restrictions in December. Nevertheless, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported Friday (Jan. 13) that the COVID-positive rate for arrivals from China was declining.

Saturday’s new local cases included 9,113 males and 11,027 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,306, followed by Taichung City with 2,448 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 2,229. Taoyuan, Taipei, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 46 newly reported deaths were 29 male and 17 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, with 44 suffering from chronic diseases and 29 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Nov. 25 and Jan. 11, and passed away between Jan. 1 and Jan. 11.

The 263 new imported cases included 185 males and 78 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 9,188,207 COVID cases, including 9,143,363 domestic cases and 44,790 imported ones. The 15,802 fatalities included 15,782 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,071 deaths, Taipei City 1,722, Taichung City 1,677, Kaohsiung City 1,573, Tainan City 1,171, Taoyuan City 1,175, and Changhua County 1,022.

