Taiwan, Japan sign agreement on marine waste cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Japan on Friday (Jan. 13) inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on maritime waste disposal.

In a new milestone for Taiwan-Japan cooperation, Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chairman Su Jia-chyuan ( 蘇嘉全 ) and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Ohashi Mitsuo agreed to promote more exchanges and collaboration on marine waste research and cleanup technologies, CNA reported.

Ohashi said that through various programs and initiatives such as Global Cooperation and Training Framework, Taiwan-Japan marine affairs cooperation has achieved concrete results. The MOU will deepen the mutually beneficial relationship between Taiwan and Japan in marine cooperation, he said.

Su said he firmly believes as long as Taiwan and Japan maintain sincerity and mutual trust, they can find mutually beneficial solutions to any unresolved issues through dialogue and communication.

The MOU allows the two associations to carry out relevant exchanges in the field of marine waste at any time, per CNA. Cooperation will include a wider range of issues, such as marine environment, maritime security, marine science, and fisheries.

The two associations also decided the next meeting would be held in Taipei. Taiwan and Japan agreed to establish a dialogue mechanism for cooperation on marine affairs in 2016.