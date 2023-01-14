Taiwan prepared to help Ukraine with digital infrastructure

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is ready to help Ukraine enhance its digital infrastructure as part of its efforts to rebuild after the war with Russia, Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang said in an interview with Reuters on Friday (Jan. 14).

"Taiwan has already provided humanitarian aid (to Ukraine) in terms of generators, equipment and so, but we are also thinking about the digital layer," Tang said. This would include developing remote learning for the eastern European country.

"We want to provide what has enabled the various people in Taiwan to be a transcultural learning community, despite very different backgrounds."

Tang is currently in Lithuania, where she attended the forum of Free Digital Democracy Dialogue on Jan. 12. She shared her perspective on Taiwan’s path to digital democracy and how the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) pursues its vision of “Free the Future.”

She also met with Lithuanian government officials and lawmakers to discuss satellite technologies, digital services, open data, information security, and fintech.

Taiwan opened a representative office in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, in November 2021, causing a backlash from China. The Baltic nation established a trade office in Taipei nearly one year later, in November 2022.