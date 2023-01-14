MATCHDAY: United seek statement win in Manchester derby

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

Manchester United can move to within one point of Manchester City with victory on Saturday at Old Trafford. A derby win would avenge United's 6-3 loss in October and perhaps point to an unlikely Premier League title challenge. United has lost only once more since that October thrashing. Bottom-of-the-table Southampton hopes to follow up its shock win against City in the League Cup midweek when it travels to Everton. Brighton hosts Liverpool, Nottingham Forest faces Leicester, Wolverhampton takes on West Ham, and Brentford plays Bournemouth in the day's other games.

SPAIN

Real Sociedad hosts Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby seeking a win that would bring it into striking distance of second-placed Real Madrid. The team from San Sebastián is six points behind Madrid in third place and on a three-round winning run. But a win by Ernesto Valverde’s Bilbao would lift it into fourth place at just two points behind its fierce regional rival. Sevilla visits Girona in desperate need of a win that would move it away from the relegation zone. Osasuna can pull level on points with Atlético Madrid if it beats Mallorca, while Rayo Vallecano is at Valladolid.

ITALY

Defending champion AC Milan will be looking to put a miserable week behind it when it visits Lecce. Milan was held by Roma to 2-2 on Sunday after squandering a two-goal lead and was eliminated from the Italian Cup by 10-man Torino on Wednesday. Victory at Lecce would see Milan cut the gap to Napoli to seven points after the Serie A leader’s stunning 5-1 victory over Juventus on Friday. Lecce is undefeated in its past five matches, including wins over Lazio and Atalanta. Inter Milan can move level on points with Juventus with a win over relegation-threatened Hellas Verona, while bottom club Cremonese hosts Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza.

FRANCE

Third-placed Marseille is on a five-game winning run and looks to put pressure on second-placed Lens in the race for second place, which guarantees Champions League next season. Marseille is at home to Lorient, which boasts 11-goal striker Terem Moffi. But Lens is on an eight-game unbeaten run and faces Auxerre, which has lost its past four matches. In the other game, Lyon needs a home win against struggling Strasbourg to boost its chances of getting back in the chase for a European spot.

