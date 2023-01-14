Alexa
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 7-13, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/01/14 05:27
South Korean army soldiers check their machine guns after a joint military drill between South Korea and the United States in Paju, South Korea, Frida...
Amal and Amani Abu Junaid sisters of Ahmed Abu Junaid, 21 cry during his funeral in the West Bank refugee camp of Balata, Nablus, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2...
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, stand on the roof of the National Congress building after they stormed it, in Bras...
A child looks on as Indian policemen frisk Kashmiri pedestrians during a surprise security check in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. ...
Residents surround coffins during a vigil for the more than a dozen people who died during the unrest in Juliaca, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. At lea...
Police officers stand next to the Garzweiler lignite opencast mine at the Luetzerath village near Erkelenz, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Environme...
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette at his position at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/...
The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) display weapons seized from ISIS in Salahuddin province, north of Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Jan 12, 2023. (AP Pho...
A woman carries her son, who has cholera, at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe central Malawi, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Malawi's health minister says the c...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Shimon Baadani, at a cemetery in Bnei Brak, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Baadani died today at th...
Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" are displayed at a book store in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry's memoir ...
Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., receives the gavel from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., on the House floor at the U.S....
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, inspects honor guards with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at the presidential pa...
Participants kiss on a platform as they take part in the annual event "No Trousers Tube Ride" in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The No Trousers Tube Ri...
A woman looks through a bus window as Russian Orthodox priests and believers participate in the procession celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Sevastopo...
Participants cast lines through holes drilled in the surface of a frozen river during a trout catching contest in Hwacheon, South Korea, Saturday, Jan...
Elvira Oeberg, of Sweden, handles her rifle during warmup before the women 10km pursuit competition at the Biathlon World Cup event in Pokljuka, Slove...

Jan. 7-13, 2023

From supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro storming the National Congress building in Brasilia, to commuters participating in “No Trousers Tube Ride” in London, to residents surrounding the coffins of more than a dozen people who died during the unrest in Peru, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

