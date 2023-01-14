Louisville hires Brian Brohm to lead offense, quarterbacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has hired brother Brian as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returning him to the school where he ranks as one of its best signal callers.

Brian Brohm had worked the past six seasons in the same capacities under his older brother at Purdue and served as interim coach after Louisville hired Jeff Brohm as head coach last month. He’s credited with developing Boilermakers QB Aidan O’Connell into an All-Big Ten selection and helping the team rank second in conference passing at 278.8 yards per game last season. Brohm also worked on his brother’s staff at Western Kentucky.

Jeff Brohm said his brother is well-versed in the offensive system and understands the style the Cardinals want to play.

“Brian does a great job teaching our players and has a track record of success at maximizing their potential,” Brohm added in a release.

The Louisville native played for the Cardinals from 2004-07 and is second all-time with 1,185 attempts and 10,775 yards, among other top five rankings. Brohm led the 2006 team to a 12-1 finish and Orange Bowl victory over Wake Forest before an eight-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads