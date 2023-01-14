Tyler Adams voted top US men's soccer player for 2022

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Adams was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for the first time on Friday after becoming the youngest captain at last year’s World Cup.

Adams received 71.6% of votes, followed by three-time winner Christian Pulisic (14.7%), Matt Turner (8.2%), Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream.

A 23-year-old midfielder from Wappinger, New York, Adams tied for the U.S. lead with 14 starts in 2022 and led with 1,131 minutes.

Adams, who transferred to Leeds from Leipzig last summer, was elected American captain in a vote by about 35 players held in September. He was the youngest U.S. captain at a World Cup since Walter Bahr in 1950 and one of two captains under 30 among the World Cup teams, joined by England’s Harry Kane.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. advanced to the round of 16 before losing 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Player of the year voting was conducted among the USSF board of directors and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues head coaches, media, former players, administrators and fans, whose ballots were weighted at 15%.

Landon Donovan won the award a record four times, followed by Clint Dempsey, Kasey Keller and Pulisic with three each.

