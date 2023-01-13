Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/13 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 35 23 8 3 1 50 100 85
Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 102 91
WB/Scranton 32 17 10 2 3 39 97 82
Charlotte 35 18 14 2 1 39 97 108
Lehigh Valley 33 16 13 2 2 36 95 100
Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 97 97
Bridgeport 35 14 14 6 1 35 117 125
Hartford 34 13 13 2 6 34 94 106
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 34 23 9 1 1 48 121 104
Utica 33 18 9 5 1 42 107 100
Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 105 104
Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 116 125
Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 111 112
Laval 35 13 17 4 1 31 121 131
Cleveland 32 13 15 2 2 30 113 127
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92
Milwaukee 34 21 11 0 2 44 125 99
Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108
Manitoba 32 17 12 2 1 37 100 103
Iowa 34 16 14 2 2 36 103 108
Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128
Grand Rapids 33 13 18 1 1 28 94 130
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 33 23 6 3 1 50 123 90
Calgary 33 24 8 1 0 49 129 80
Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100
Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81
Ontario 31 17 13 0 1 35 93 86
Tucson 34 14 16 4 0 32 111 124
San Jose 37 15 20 0 2 32 92 129
Henderson 37 12 22 0 3 27 93 107
Bakersfield 32 12 19 1 0 25 84 103
San Diego 35 11 24 0 0 22 96 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.