NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|41
|32
|5
|4
|68
|156
|91
|Carolina
|42
|26
|9
|7
|59
|136
|115
|Toronto
|43
|26
|10
|7
|59
|144
|113
|New Jersey
|41
|26
|12
|3
|55
|141
|109
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|24
|12
|7
|55
|140
|117
|Tampa Bay
|40
|26
|13
|1
|53
|144
|119
|Washington
|44
|23
|15
|6
|52
|143
|123
|Pittsburgh
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|133
|121
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|22
|18
|3
|47
|131
|119
|Detroit
|40
|18
|15
|7
|43
|125
|135
|Buffalo
|40
|20
|18
|2
|42
|154
|139
|Florida
|43
|19
|20
|4
|42
|140
|149
|Ottawa
|41
|19
|19
|3
|41
|125
|130
|Philadelphia
|42
|17
|18
|7
|41
|119
|136
|Montreal
|42
|17
|22
|3
|37
|113
|159
|Columbus
|41
|12
|27
|2
|26
|105
|164
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|43
|28
|13
|2
|58
|144
|122
|Dallas
|43
|25
|11
|7
|57
|147
|113
|Los Angeles
|45
|25
|14
|6
|56
|152
|152
|Winnipeg
|42
|27
|14
|1
|55
|142
|112
|Seattle
|41
|25
|12
|4
|54
|150
|125
|Minnesota
|41
|23
|14
|4
|50
|132
|117
|Calgary
|43
|20
|14
|9
|49
|136
|129
|Edmonton
|43
|22
|18
|3
|47
|153
|146
|St. Louis
|43
|21
|19
|3
|45
|137
|155
|Nashville
|41
|19
|16
|6
|44
|115
|121
|Colorado
|40
|20
|17
|3
|43
|118
|118
|Vancouver
|41
|17
|21
|3
|37
|143
|166
|San Jose
|43
|13
|22
|8
|34
|133
|161
|Arizona
|41
|13
|23
|5
|31
|113
|154
|Anaheim
|42
|12
|26
|4
|28
|98
|175
|Chicago
|40
|11
|25
|4
|26
|89
|146
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Seattle 3, Boston 0
Detroit 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1, OT
Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2
Carolina 6, Columbus 2
Montreal 4, Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 4
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Calgary 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago 3, Colorado 2
Ottawa 5, Arizona 3
Vegas 4, Florida 2
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.