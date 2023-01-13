NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 41 32 5 4 68 156 91 Carolina 42 26 9 7 59 136 115 Toronto 43 26 10 7 59 144 113 New Jersey 41 26 12 3 55 141 109 N.Y. Rangers 43 24 12 7 55 140 117 Tampa Bay 40 26 13 1 53 144 119 Washington 44 23 15 6 52 143 123 Pittsburgh 40 21 13 6 48 133 121 N.Y. Islanders 43 22 18 3 47 131 119 Detroit 40 18 15 7 43 125 135 Buffalo 40 20 18 2 42 154 139 Florida 43 19 20 4 42 140 149 Ottawa 41 19 19 3 41 125 130 Philadelphia 42 17 18 7 41 119 136 Montreal 42 17 22 3 37 113 159 Columbus 41 12 27 2 26 105 164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 28 13 2 58 144 122 Dallas 43 25 11 7 57 147 113 Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152 Winnipeg 42 27 14 1 55 142 112 Seattle 41 25 12 4 54 150 125 Minnesota 41 23 14 4 50 132 117 Calgary 43 20 14 9 49 136 129 Edmonton 43 22 18 3 47 153 146 St. Louis 43 21 19 3 45 137 155 Nashville 41 19 16 6 44 115 121 Colorado 40 20 17 3 43 118 118 Vancouver 41 17 21 3 37 143 166 San Jose 43 13 22 8 34 133 161 Arizona 41 13 23 5 31 113 154 Anaheim 42 12 26 4 28 98 175 Chicago 40 11 25 4 26 89 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Seattle 3, Boston 0

Detroit 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1, OT

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2

Carolina 6, Columbus 2

Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 4

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Calgary 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Ottawa 5, Arizona 3

Vegas 4, Florida 2

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.