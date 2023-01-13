Outbound travelers flood Taiwan airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan International Airport has seen a revival in passenger numbers after travel restrictions were loosened and as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches.

Yahoo News cited the airport as saying that on Friday (Jan. 13), around 26,620 passengers departed Taiwan through its two terminals, of which 11,101 departed between 6 and 11 a.m. The number of passengers peaked between 8 and 10 a.m., reaching around 5,339.

The airport staff said queues extended way beyond controlled areas, describing the scene as “a rare, enormous sight after the COVID-19 outbreak.”

According to the airport, a crowd formed due to the proximity of departure times. It assured travelers that it was not short on security check and immigration staff members but reminded passengers to get to the airport early before, during, and after the Lunar New Year holidays to ensure there is ample time to get to their flights.





(CNA photo)