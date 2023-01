Friday At Hobart International Tennis Centre Hobart, Australia Purse: $259,303 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor HOBART, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Hobart International at Hobart International Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (1), Germany, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison, United States, 6-4, 1-6, 10-2.