Former Taipei mayor announces decision to retire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Friday (Jan. 13) that he will be retiring from his job at the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH).

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Ko thanked the National Taiwan University Medical School and the NTUH for providing him with “the best training and education.” He said he decided to apply for retirement one year ahead of the normal retirement age because he felt if he stayed, he would “cause a lot of trouble for everyone.”

As for what he would be doing next, Ko wrote in a post, “I feel a lot like what Columbus felt in 1942 — that I am sailing towards an unknown world.”

ETToday reported that NTUH Superintendent Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢) confirmed Ko was part of the retirement ceremony held within the hospital on Friday. He will leave NTUH starting Feb. 1.

Since Ko finished his second term as Taipei mayor on Dec. 25 last year, there has been speculation that he plans to retire from the NTUH in preparation for the 2024 presidential election.