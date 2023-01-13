Automotive Paint Market – 2022 Top Companies, Business Global Opportunity Analysis& Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Automotive Paint Market. The global market report has extensive information about the market size, drivers, threats, opportunities, and growth factors. In addition, the research report contains COVID-19 impact, regional insight, competitors analysis, and segmentation.

The global automotive paint market was valued at US$ 18023.8 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow the revenue of US$ 23,244.2 Mn by the end of the year 2027. In terms of value and volume, the global automotive paint market size recorded sustainable growth at a CAGR of 4.3% and 4.0% respectively.

According to a 2019 estimate from the International Council of Chemical Associations, the chemicals industry is one of the largest in the world, contributing US$ 5.7 trillion to global GDP and supporting nearly 120 million employments. In order to reduce the negative environmental impact of chemical manufacture, chemical industries are progressively embracing sustainable and eco-friendly procedures.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-paint-market

Chemical companies are using an eco-friendly alternative such as using carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to make fuels, industrial products, and other chemicals. Technological advancements and the development of chemical sciences are playing a major role in this transition in the industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Regional Insights

By Type

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

By Technology

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/automotive-paint-market

By Resin

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Other Resins

By Texture

Solid

Metallic

Matte

Pearlescent

Solar reflective

By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

North America US ** Canada Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Europe UK ** Germany ** Italy France Spain Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China ** Japan ** India ** ASEAN South Korea ** Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Market Key Players

The global automotive paint market report covers several company profiles. Details covered for key players in the automotive paint market includes Recent Developments, Business Overview, Company Financials, Key Officials, List of Products, and Strategy Outlook.

The key players in the report are 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, DOW Chemical, DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KCC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, Solvay, The Sherwin-Williams, and Valspar Corporation.

Download Sample Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-paint-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/