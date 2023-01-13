Fuel Cell Market 2021 According to latest research on focusing on Leading Industry Events 2028

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Fuel Cell Market. The global market report has extensive information about the market size, drivers, threats, opportunities, and growth factors. In addition, the research report contains COVID-19 impact, regional insight, competitors analysis, and segmentation.

The global fuel cell market value was $3.86 Bn in 2020 and is forecast to reach $23.6 Bn in 2028. Also, the global fuel cell market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2028.

According to a 2019 estimate from the International Council of Chemical Associations, the chemicals industry is one of the largest in the world, contributing US$ 5.7 trillion to global GDP and supporting nearly 120 million employments. In order to reduce the negative environmental impact of chemical manufacture, chemical industries are progressively embracing sustainable and eco-friendly procedures.

Chemical companies are using an eco-friendly alternative such as using carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to make fuels, industrial products, and other chemicals. Technological advancements and the development of chemical sciences are playing a major role in this transition in the industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Regional Insights

Segmentation based on Type

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (Mcfc)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (Pafc)

Others Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (Dmfc) Alkaline Fuel Cells (Afc) Direct Carbon Fuel Cells (Dcfc)



Segmentation based on Application

Portable

Stationary

Transport

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Players in the Global Fuel Cell Market

Several leading prominent competitors in the global Fuel Cell Market are:

Sfc Energy

Plug Power Inc.

Proton Power Systems Plc

United Technologies

Itm Power Plc

Afc Energy Plc

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

Hydrogenics

Fuji Electric India Pvt Ltd.

Others

