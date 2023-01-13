Immune Health Products Market 2022 Global Opportunity Analysis Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2027

This report by Astute Analytica documents all the factors affecting the global Immune Health Products Market. The report encompasses various sections describing the prospects of the market growth or decline. This in-depth analysis includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on primary and secondary research. The study also contains a list of innovations and company strategies to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Global Immune Health Products Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 16,955.1 Mn in 2021 to US$ 28,996.3 Mn by 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Factors affecting the global Immune Health Products market include rising disposable income, growing demand for packed food products, and changing lifestyles of people. Furthermore, the rising population and increasing demand for food will also be opportunistic for the global market. For instance, according to Department of Agriculture, corn plantation is expected to increase to 93.3 million acres in 2021 from 90.8 million acres in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global Immune Health Products industry. The demand for packed food products surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, a sudden change in lifestyle and implementation of work-from-home further escalated the growth of the market. During the pandemic, comfort food emerged as a strong trend, as consumers turn to comfort food in times of stress.

Moreover, the pandemic also increased the user base on online shopping platforms, and people started adopting online methods to get groceries. Restaurants began offering online services to abide by the regulations imposed by governments. Thus, it had been opportunistic for the industry players. This report by Astute Analytica thoroughly describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Immune Health Products market with precise data and statistics.

Regional Insights

By Source segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Plant-based Fruits Vegetables Herbs Grains and seeds Roots & Tubers Ginger Turmeric Beetroot Garlic

Animal Based White meat Red meat Fish & Crustaceans Others

Microorganism based Kefir Yogurt Fermented Vegetables Sauerkraut Tempeh Kombucha Tea Kimchi Miso



By Processed State segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Raw

Semi-processed

Processed/Packaged

Frozen

By Form segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Type segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Vitamins

Minerals

Probiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Phytonutrients

Amino Acids

Others

By Function segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Fitness

Anti-inflammatory

Digestion

Metabolism

Disease prevention

Personal protection

Others

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Medical Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

By Region segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Southeast Asia

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players Insights

Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia, Plc, Amway Corp, Add Veda, Banyan Botanicals, GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Nature’s Way and Source naturals among others.

