Infant Food Market 2022 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2027

This report by Astute Analytica documents all the factors affecting the global Infant Food Market. The report encompasses various sections describing the prospects of the market growth or decline. This in-depth analysis includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on primary and secondary research. The study also contains a list of innovations and company strategies to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Global Infant Food Market is anticipated to witness a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 77,837.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 114,241.5 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Factors affecting the global Infant Food Market include rising disposable income, growing demand for packed food products, and changing lifestyles of people. Furthermore, the rising population and increasing demand for food will also be opportunistic for the global market. For instance, according to Department of Agriculture, corn plantation is expected to increase to 93.3 million acres in 2021 from 90.8 million acres in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global infant food industry. The demand for packed food products surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, a sudden change in lifestyle and implementation of work-from-home further escalated the growth of the market. During the pandemic, comfort food emerged as a strong trend, as consumers turn to comfort food in times of stress.

Moreover, the pandemic also increased the user base on online shopping platforms, and people started adopting online methods to get groceries. Restaurants began offering online services to abide by the regulations imposed by governments. Thus, it had been opportunistic for the industry players. This report by Astute Analytica thoroughly describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Infant Food Market with precise data and statistics.

Regional Insights

By Product Type segment of the Global Infant Food Market is sub-segmented into:

Bottled Baby Food

Baby Food Cereals

Baby Food Snacks

Baby Food Soup

Frozen Baby Food

Ready to Feed Baby Food

By Ingredient segment of the Global Infant Food Market is sub-segmented into:

Cereals

Fruits

Meat Products

Milk Products

Vegetables

By Category segment of the Global Infant Food Market is sub-segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Infant Food Market is sub-segmented into:

Offline

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drugstores/ Pharmacies

Online

By Region Segment of the Global Infant Food Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

Nestle SA, DANONE, Mead Johnson, Abbott, H. J. Heinz Company, HIPP, Hero, Babelicious Ltd, Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, Bubs Organic LLC, Kraft Heinz Company and Nutricia among others.

