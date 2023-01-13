Oxygen Generator Market 2022 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Global Opportunity Analysis and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global oxygen generator market outlines various sections discussing the prospects of the market. The report contains a thorough analysis of the market, discussing trends, growth factors, challenges, innovations, and outperforming strategies. Based on primary and secondary research, this in-depth analysis includes both qualitative and quantitative studies.

The global Oxygen Generator Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 1,619.8 Mn in 2021 to US$ 2,545 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The global oxygen generator market is forecast to experience strong growth potential due to growing energy consumption across the world. It is majorly attributed to the rising population, increasing industrialization, and growing urbanization. Further, the growing range of data centers and other commercial buildings will also contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global oxygen generator market experienced a sharp decline due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, Primary energy consumption dropped by nearly 4.5% in 2020, which is considered to be the largest decline since 1945.

The same source estimates that the US, India, and Russia witnessed the largest declines in energy consumption. However, China recorded a significant increase of nearly 2.1% in the energy demand. This thorough study by Astute Analytica covers all the factors impacting the market directly or indirectly. The report discusses the contribution of regions and companies in the form of investments and innovative strategies.

Regional Analysis

By Type segment of the Global Oxygen Generator Market is sub-segmented into:

Small PSA Oxygen Generator

Large PSA Oxygen Generator

By Form segment of the Global Oxygen Generator Market is sub-segmented into:

Portable Oxygen Generators

Stationary Oxygen Generators

By Technology segment of the Global Oxygen Generator Market is sub-segmented into:

Pulse Flow

Continuous Flow

By Applications segment of the Global Oxygen Generator Market is sub-segmented into:

Home- Use Oxygen

Industrial Oxygen Sewage and Wastewater treatment Steel Industry Gold Mining Welding Pulp and Paper Manufacturing Glass Blowing Fish farms & Aquaculture



By Region segment of the Global Oxygen Generator Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

The key players operating in the market include Atlas Copco, Beijing Shenlu Medical Device Co Ltd., Foshan Care Medical Technology Co Ltd, GCE Group, Inogen Inc, Invacare Inc., Nidek medical Inc., NGK spark plug, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Teijin Ltd among others.

