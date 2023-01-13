Solar Street Lighting Market 2022 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the Global Solar Street Lighting outlines various sections discussing the prospects of the market. The report contains a thorough analysis of the market, discussing trends, growth factors, challenges, innovations, and outperforming strategies. Based on primary and secondary research, this in-depth analysis includes both qualitative and quantitative studies.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market is estimated to witness a major jump in revenue from US$ 3,972 Mn in 2021 to US$ 15,716.4 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 17.12% over the projection period 2022-2030.

The global Solar Street Lighting is forecast to experience strong growth potential due to growing energy consumption across the world. It is majorly attributed to the rising population, increasing industrialization, and growing urbanization. Further, the growing range of data centers and other commercial buildings will also contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Global Solar Street Lighting experienced a sharp decline due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, Primary energy consumption dropped by nearly 4.5% in 2020, which is considered to be the largest decline since 1945.

The same source estimates that the US, India, and Russia witnessed the largest declines in energy consumption. However, China recorded a significant increase of nearly 2.1% in the energy demand. This thorough study by Astute Analytica covers all the factors impacting the market directly or indirectly. The report discusses the contribution of regions and companies in the form of investments and innovative strategies.

Regional Analysis

By Type segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Portable

Standalone

Centralized

Others

By Component segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Controller

Lamp Compact fluorescent light (CFL) Light-emitting diode (LED) Metal halide Sodium vapor Others



Solar Panel

Sensors Night & Motion Sensors Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors

Battery Lead-acid Lithium-Ion

Others

By Application segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Parking Lot

Highway and Roadway

Airport Runway

Manufacturing Site

Playgrounds

Garden

Others

By Region segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., Signify Holding BV, Acuity Brands, Bridgelux Inc., Bajaj Electricals Limited, Urja Global Ltd, Cooper Lighting LLC, Dragons Breath Solar, Omega solar, Solar Street Lights USA and Solektra International LLC among others.

