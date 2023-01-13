Hydrogen Market 2022 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Global Opportunity Analysis Factors and Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the Global Hydrogen Market outlines various sections discussing the prospects of the market. The report contains a thorough analysis of the market, discussing trends, growth factors, challenges, innovations, and outperforming strategies. Based on primary and secondary research, this in-depth analysis includes both qualitative and quantitative studies.

Global Hydrogen Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 194,899.0 Million in 2021 to US$ 286,789.2 Million by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The global hydrogen market is forecast to experience strong growth potential due to growing energy consumption across the world. It is majorly attributed to the rising population, increasing industrialization, and growing urbanization. Further, the growing range of data centers and other commercial buildings will also contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global hydrogen market experienced a sharp decline due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, Primary energy consumption dropped by nearly 4.5% in 2020, which is considered to be the largest decline since 1945. The same source estimates that the US, India, and Russia witnessed the largest declines in energy consumption. However, China recorded a significant increase of nearly 2.1% in the energy demand. This thorough study by Astute Analytica covers all the factors impacting the market directly or indirectly. The report discusses the contribution of regions and companies in the form of investments and innovative strategies.

Regional Analysis

By Technology segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Thermal Process Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) Partial Oxidation (POX) Coal Gasification Biomass Gasification

Electrolytic Process SOEC SOFC PEM

Others

By Application segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Heat Treatment

Transportation

Power Generation

Renewable Energy

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Fuel Cell Vehicles Fuel Cell Ships Fuel Cell Battery Mobile Power Generation

Others

By Delivery Mode segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Captive

Merchant

By Region segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The UK Germany France Norway The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East & Africa (MEA) Latin America



Key Players Insights

Global Hydrogen Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the market includes Air Liquide International S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Linde plc, NEL Hydrogen, Showa Denko, Iwatani CO, Messer Group GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Claind, Cummins, HyTech Power, Inox, ITM Power, PowerTap and Weldstar, Inc. among others.

