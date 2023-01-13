Perovskite Solar Cells Market 2022 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market outlines various sections discussing the prospects of the market. The report contains a thorough analysis of the market, discussing trends, growth factors, challenges, innovations, and outperforming strategies. Based on primary and secondary research, this in-depth analysis includes both qualitative and quantitative studies.
With an astounding compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% during 2022-2027, the global perovskite solar cells market is forecast to mark a revenue of US$ 2,012.8 Mn by the end of the year 2027.
The global perovskite solar cells market is forecast to experience strong growth potential due to growing energy consumption across the world. It is majorly attributed to the rising population, increasing industrialization, and growing urbanization. Further, the growing range of data centers and other commercial buildings will also contribute to the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global perovskite solar cells market experienced a sharp decline due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, Primary energy consumption dropped by nearly 4.5% in 2020, which is considered to be the largest decline since 1945.
The same source estimates that the US, India, and Russia witnessed the largest declines in energy consumption. However, China recorded a significant increase of nearly 2.1% in the energy demand. This thorough study by Astute Analytica covers all the factors impacting the market directly or indirectly. The report discusses the contribution of regions and companies in the form of investments and innovative strategies.
Regional Analysis
By Product Type
- Hybrid PSCs
- Flexible PSCs
- Multi-Junction PSCs
By Module Type
- Rigid Module
- Flexible Module
By Structure
- Planar Perovskite Solar Cells
- Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells
By Application
- Smart Glass
- BIPV
- Power Station
- Defence and Aerospace
- Transportation and Mobility
- Consumer Electronics (Portable Devices)
- Utilities (Building Integrated PVs)
- Off-Grid Applications
- Other
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Competitive landscape of the Global Perovskite Solar Cells market
In the company profile section, some of the key active players in the market have been identified. Details covered about these players are categorized into Business Overview, Strategic outlook, Product Portfolio, Outline on Company’s Financials and Recent Developments of the company.
Some of the key market players profiled in the report are:
- BASF SE
- Oxford PV
- GCL
- Hubei Wonder Solar
- Swift Solar
- Merck
- Alfa Aesar
- Dyenamo
- Energy Material Corporation
- Frontier Energy Solutions
