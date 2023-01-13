Perovskite Solar Cells Market 2022 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market outlines various sections discussing the prospects of the market. The report contains a thorough analysis of the market, discussing trends, growth factors, challenges, innovations, and outperforming strategies. Based on primary and secondary research, this in-depth analysis includes both qualitative and quantitative studies.

With an astounding compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% during 2022-2027, the global perovskite solar cells market is forecast to mark a revenue of US$ 2,012.8 Mn by the end of the year 2027.

The global perovskite solar cells market is forecast to experience strong growth potential due to growing energy consumption across the world. It is majorly attributed to the rising population, increasing industrialization, and growing urbanization. Further, the growing range of data centers and other commercial buildings will also contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global perovskite solar cells market experienced a sharp decline due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, Primary energy consumption dropped by nearly 4.5% in 2020, which is considered to be the largest decline since 1945.

The same source estimates that the US, India, and Russia witnessed the largest declines in energy consumption. However, China recorded a significant increase of nearly 2.1% in the energy demand. This thorough study by Astute Analytica covers all the factors impacting the market directly or indirectly. The report discusses the contribution of regions and companies in the form of investments and innovative strategies.

Regional Analysis

By Product Type

Hybrid PSCs

Flexible PSCs

Multi-Junction PSCs

By Module Type

Rigid Module

Flexible Module

By Structure

Planar Perovskite Solar Cells

Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells

By Application

Smart Glass

BIPV

Power Station

Defence and Aerospace

Transportation and Mobility

Consumer Electronics (Portable Devices)

Utilities (Building Integrated PVs)

Off-Grid Applications

Other

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Competitive landscape of the Global Perovskite Solar Cells market

In the company profile section, some of the key active players in the market have been identified. Details covered about these players are categorized into Business Overview, Strategic outlook, Product Portfolio, Outline on Company’s Financials and Recent Developments of the company.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report are:

BASF SE

Oxford PV

GCL

Hubei Wonder Solar

Swift Solar

Merck

Alfa Aesar

Dyenamo

Energy Material Corporation

Frontier Energy Solutions

