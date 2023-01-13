5G Base Station Market Size, Share, Outlook, Industry Analysis, and Prospect 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the 5G Base Station Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

The global 5G base station market is estimated to reach US$ 50 Bn by the end of 2027. The growth of the market is registered at a CAGR of more than 60%. The need for a faster internet connection and increased spending on the communication infrastructure is estimated to drive the 5G base station market during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Leading Competitors

Major competitors in the 5G base station market include AT&T, Cisco Systems, Inc., CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, OmniSci, Inc., Orange S.A. The current market has monopolistic nature but is shifting towards fragmented nature due to emerging local players and networking equipment suppliers across the globe.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global 5G Base Station Market is segmented into following categories. By Component:

Hardware Cables & Connectors Router Wireless Access Points Server Hardware firewall Antennas Radio Units Baseband Units Others

Software Cyber Security Network Management Analytics Others

Services Professional Managed



By Type:

Macro Cells

Micro Cells

Pico Cells

In-Building systems

By Frequency:

600-700 MHz

3-4 GHz

26-28 GHz

Others

Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & NZ Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Rest of the Middle East & Africa



