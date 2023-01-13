Pakistan bats first in series-decider against New Zealand

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Friday with the series level at 1-1.

Shan Masood, who was appointed Pakistan's vice-captain ahead of the limited-overs series, is playing his first game of the series. He replaced injured opening batter Imam-ul-Haq. It is Masood’s first ODI since his last limited-overs game against Australia in 2019.

Pakistan also had to leave out fast bowler Naseem Shah because of sickness and brought in pacer Mohammad Hasnain for his first game of the series. Naseem grabbed eight wickets in the first two games, including a five-wicket haul in the opener.

Spin-heavy New Zealand bounced back to beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the second match after losing the first game by six wickets.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hopes the wicket will suit his spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir, like it favored New Zealand in Wednesday's game.

New Zealand retained the same team from that match, including specialist spinners Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is playing his 50th ODI.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

