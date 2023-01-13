Alexa
Taiwan president writes message of condolence for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Former vice president attends funeral, president visits Vatican’s apostolic nunciature in Taipei

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/13 18:05
President Tsai Ing-wen leaves a message in the condolence book for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Friday. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited the Vatican’s apostolic nunciature in Taipei City on Friday (Jan. 13) to offer her condolences for the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Tsai left a message praising the late Catholic leader for his concern for humanity and emphasized the continuity of relations between Taiwan and the Vatican, according to a Presidential Office news release. The Vatican is Taiwan’s only official diplomatic ally in Europe.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Presidential Office Secretary General David Lee (李大維), and acting nuntius in Taiwan Stefano Mazzotti accompanied the president.

Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) attended Benedict’s funeral at Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Jan. 5 as the president’s envoy.
Vatican
Taiwan-Vatican relations
Tsai Ing-wen
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Stefano Mazzotti
condolence

