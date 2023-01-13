Malaysian Shores Await You With Comprehensive Premium Wellness Packages

Malaysia Healthcare offers a first-of-its-kind Premium Wellness Programme that integrates comprehensive health screening with luxurious accommodations and sight-seeing opportunities in a convenient package.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 13 January 2023 - As a nation, Malaysia eagerly encourages the global population to prioritise preventive care by taking charge of their health and wellbeing. This crystallises Malaysia Healthcare's focus on welcoming healthcare travellers who are actively seeking preventive care and wellness treatments in Malaysia's private healthcare facilities.Malaysia Healthcare is at the forefront of this phenomenon with a health system that focuses on curative care and treatments as well as preventive health and wellness. This has led to the debut of Malaysia Healthcare's Premium Wellness Programme, an industry-wide collaborative effort with numerous top-tier private hospitals, hotels and travel companies in Malaysia, which integrates comprehensive health screening offerings with world-class hotel accommodations and leisure tour itineraries. The programme also includes options for healthcare travellers to add on dental aesthetics and cosmetic procedures as well as other screenings such as Hepatitis C, cancer and heart screening."With Malaysia's international borders fully opened again, we are excited to welcome travellers from across the globe to come over, relax and experience the amazing sights and sounds that our country has to offer. As Malaysia is home to many private healthcare establishments that offer comprehensive health screening packages, this is also an opportune time for you to catch up on your health screening," said Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC).Over the past decade, Malaysia has gained a reputation as a safe and trusted healthcare travel destination for tourists across differing backgrounds and ages. This is due to the country's unparalleled commitment to providing world-class quality healthcare that is easily accessible and comparatively affordable [1] With a plethora of health screening options readily available that can be tailored to patients' age, gender and current health conditions, healthcare travellers are spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting the healthcare establishment that best meets their preferences, needs and comfort. They will be able to plan their travel schedule properly with the access to medical services that virtually has little to no waiting time, and get their health screening done quickly and efficiently. Following that, healthcare travellers can choose to explore Malaysia's attractions on a guided tour or at their leisure, while also enjoying healthy meals and other wellness activities back at the hotel.In reinforcing the country's position as a leading healthcare destination with outstanding medical capabilities, technologies and infrastructure alongside its globally acclaimed attractions, Malaysia Healthcare is ready to provide the best healthcare experience to all healthcare travellers. With the Premium Wellness Programme, healthcare travellers will be able to not only have a seamless, hassle-free vacation, but also keep up to date with their health screening routines and experience true care in a safe and trusted destination."Come embark on a healthcare journey with us and let us curate a seamless experience for you so that you are assured of quality healthcare for your peace of mind while enjoying the myriad of attractions that Malaysia has to offer," concluded Mohd Daud.To find out more about Malaysia Healthcare's Premium Wellness Programme, please visit https://promo.malaysiahealthcare.org/medical-specialities/premium-wellness/ For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

About The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country's healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia's healthcare travel industry under the brand "Malaysia Healthcare" with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.



