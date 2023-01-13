Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2022 Industry Business Analysis, Share, Revenue Regional Outlook, Development and Demand Forecast 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. The global market report has extensive information about the market size, drivers, threats, opportunities, and growth factors. In addition, the research report contains COVID-19 impact, regional insight, competitors analysis, and segmentation.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market was valued at USD 116.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a revenue of US$ 267.4 Bn by end of the year 2027. In terms of revenue, the global market size recorded substantial growth at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2022 – 2027. The market holds an opportunity of US$ 150.8 Bn during 2022-2027.

According to a 2019 estimate from the International Council of Chemical Associations, the chemicals industry is one of the largest in the world, contributing US$ 5.7 trillion to global GDP and supporting nearly 120 million employments. In order to reduce the negative environmental impact of chemical manufacture, chemical industries are progressively embracing sustainable and eco-friendly procedures.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Chemical companies are using an eco-friendly alternative such as using carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to make fuels, industrial products, and other chemicals. Technological advancements and the development of chemical sciences are playing a major role in this transition in the industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Regional Insights

By Packaging Type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

By Product

Cardboard Boxes Cartons Display Unit

Paper Label Leaflet Glass



Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Ampoules Bottles Vials Syringes Cartridges

Plastic Closure Bottles Bags Tubes Injection Trays Laminates with paper or foil

Metal Collapsible tubes Rigid cans Foils Pressurized containers

Rubber

By Application

Oral Drugs

Injectable

Topical

Ocular/ Ophthalmic

Nasal

Sublingual

Pulmonary

Transdermal

IV Drugs

Others

By Prescription Type

Prescription Branded drugs Generic drugs

OTC Branded drugs Generic drugs



By End-Use

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

Amcor Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Service Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Becton, Dickson & Company are the major key players present in the global pharmaceutical packaging market.

Download Sample Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/pharmaceutical-packaging-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/