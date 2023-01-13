Zero-Energy Building Market Report Covers Global Trends, Industry Size and Future Opportunities 2030

The Global Zero-Energy Building Market Was Valued At Us$ 7,586.8 Mn In 2022 And is Projected To Reach Us$ 20,966.9 Mn With A Cagr Of 10.7% From 2022 To 2030.

The global research report of "Zero-Energy Building Market" [2022-2030]

A zero-energy building, also known as a net-zero-energy building, is an energy-efficient building. For their energy and power needs, these buildings typically rely on power and energy generated on-site by their own renewable energy systems such as solar and wind. Zero-energy buildings rely heavily on direct solar energy for heating and lighting within the building.

The Earth’s climate has been exacerbated by unprecedented and unidentified greenhouse gas emissions since the start of the industrial revolution. This leads to an increase in average global temperature, which ultimately leads to various problems such as global sea level rise, crop failures, premature seasonal changes, deteriorating air quality, and other environmental problems. This alarming fact has led all nations to unite to stop mass emissions of greenhouse gases and restore as much of the global environment as possible to its original state. In addition, the building sector is responsible for more than 35% of the CO2 emissions in the world. Therefore, zero-energy buildings are built because they only consume electricity that is normally generated from renewable sources. This is expected to play a key role in reducing the world’s CO2 emissions in the coming years. Such factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the zero-energy building market in the coming years.

The Zero-Energy Building market report also measures the market size, price, revenue, market share, and market share, cost structure, and growth rate for decision-making.

Zero-Energy Building Market Top Segmentation:

The analysts who wrote the report classified the global Zero-Energy Building by product, application, and region.

Global Zero-Energy Building by Key Players:

Altura Associates Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Sage Electrochromics Inc. (SageGlass)

Solatube International Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Kingspan Group plc

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

CertainTeed

Siemens AG

Global Zero-Energy Building By Type:

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Global Zero-Energy Building By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Parameter Description:

•Reference year: 2021

•Forecast period: 2022-2030

•Market revenue in US$ billion and CAGR for the period 2021 to 2030

•Regional coverage and seller’s scope and analysis

•Market coverage and forecast, market share forecast, business analysis, competitive landscape, market growth factors, market restraints, market trends, and business profiles.

Geographic Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive overview of various Zero-Energy Building Markets coming from regions and countries, such as US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, etc. For the period 2022-2030, the report provides revenue and market analysis by country and revenue and volume analysis by region of the world in the next-generation Zero-Energy Building Market. It provides sales (consumption) and forecast analysis of various regional markets by application and type in terms of volume.

Zero-Energy Building Market Segment By Region:

-North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

-South America

-The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

◘ Segment and Study Global Zero-Energy Building, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2016-2021), and Forecast (2022-2030)

◘ Focuses on the key Zero-Energy Building manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

◘ To analyze global and critical areas’ needs and benefits, opportunities and challenges, trends and pitfalls.

◘ Identifying important processes and factors that promote or inhibit demand growth.

◘ Break the gap in member demand by connecting with high-growth members.

◘ To carefully target each market in terms of individual growth patterns and their desired offerings

◘ To share competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, and partner requirements.

◘ Strategic profiles of key players and in-depth analysis of their growth strategies

Reasons To Purchase This Report:

•Analyzing the market outlook using the latest trends and SWOT analysis.

•The market dynamics and growth opportunities for the future are both discussed.

•Analyzing market segments using qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating economic and non-economic factors.

•Analysis at the country and regional level that combines the demand and supply forces that are influencing the market growth.

•Data for each segment and sub-segment in terms of market value (USD Million) as well as volume (Units million).

•The competitive landscape includes the market share of the major players and the new strategies and projects implemented by players over the years.

