Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC reports strong Q4 earnings, warns of sluggish Q1

Chipmaker reports Q4 revenue increased 42.8% YoY, while net income grew 78% YoY

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/13 15:26
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Thursday (Jan. 12) announced for the 2022 fourth quarter a consolidated revenue of NT$625.53 billion (US$20.61 billion) and a net income of NT$295.90 billion.

According to the company, fourth quarter revenue increased 42.8% year-over-year, while net income grew 78%. Compared to the third quarter 2022, Q4 revenue saw a 2% bump, while net income increased by 5.4%.

In the fourth quarter, 5nm shipments made up 32% of total wafer revenue, while 7nm chips accounted for 22%. Meanwhile, older legacy chips accounted for 54% of total wafer revenue.

“Our fourth quarter business was dampened by end market demand softness, and customers’ inventory adjustment, despite the continued ramp-up for our industry-leading 5nm technologies,” said Wendell Huang (黃仁昭), vice president and chief financial officer of TSMC.

Looking ahead to the first quarter 2023, the company said it expects revenue to come in between US$16.7 billion and US$17.5 billion, compared with US$17.57 billion a year earlier, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese chipmaker noted its capital expenditure for the year would be between US$32-36 billion, down from US$36.3 billion in 2022.
TSMC
TSMC 4Q earnings
Wendell Huang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC reports record revenue for 2022
Taiwan’s TSMC reports record revenue for 2022
2023/01/10 16:26
Taiwan TSMC employee wins NT$1 million in year-end raffle
Taiwan TSMC employee wins NT$1 million in year-end raffle
2023/01/10 11:20
Bill for Taiwan's largest R&D tax break passes 3rd reading
Bill for Taiwan's largest R&D tax break passes 3rd reading
2023/01/07 17:56
Taipei-Kumamoto direct flight expected in March
Taipei-Kumamoto direct flight expected in March
2023/01/02 18:56
TSMC begins 3nm mass production in southern Taiwan
TSMC begins 3nm mass production in southern Taiwan
2022/12/30 15:44