Taiwan’s TSMC reports strong Q4 earnings, warns of sluggish Q1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Thursday (Jan. 12) announced for the 2022 fourth quarter a consolidated revenue of NT$625.53 billion (US$20.61 billion) and a net income of NT$295.90 billion.

According to the company, fourth quarter revenue increased 42.8% year-over-year, while net income grew 78%. Compared to the third quarter 2022, Q4 revenue saw a 2% bump, while net income increased by 5.4%.

In the fourth quarter, 5nm shipments made up 32% of total wafer revenue, while 7nm chips accounted for 22%. Meanwhile, older legacy chips accounted for 54% of total wafer revenue.

“Our fourth quarter business was dampened by end market demand softness, and customers’ inventory adjustment, despite the continued ramp-up for our industry-leading 5nm technologies,” said Wendell Huang (黃仁昭), vice president and chief financial officer of TSMC.

Looking ahead to the first quarter 2023, the company said it expects revenue to come in between US$16.7 billion and US$17.5 billion, compared with US$17.57 billion a year earlier, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese chipmaker noted its capital expenditure for the year would be between US$32-36 billion, down from US$36.3 billion in 2022.