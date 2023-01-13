Furfural Market 2022 Share Analysis by Regional Segment 2027

According to a recently released competitive intelligence analysis by Astute Analytica, this study provides a thorough overview and precise insights into future developments in the Furfural Market industry. It will provide a thorough study of this market, taking into interpretation current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts.

The Global Furfural Market is projected to grow from US$ 508.38 million in 2021 to US$ 840.65 million by 2027, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

As economies reopen and countries are lifting limitations, the US chemical industry is forecast for a significant recovery in 2022, which could boost plant utilization rates that were affected hard by the pandemic. In the United States, industrial production is forecast to increase by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.3 percent in 2022. Chemical volumes in the United States are forecast to rise 1.5 % in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022, while shipments to rise 8.0 % in 2021 and 2022, following a 13.5% drop in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region size value was 36.0% market share, maintaining the largest market share across all regions. As a result of the existence of critical developing economies such as China, India, and Japan in this region, recording the largest market share in the market. Paints and coatings, water treatment, personal care ingredients and cosmetics, electronics, agriculture, and other sectors employ chemicals throughout the Asia-Pacific area. For foreign investors, these places provide excellent investment options. China was the largest specialty chemical market in Asia in 2019, accounting for about 38.9% of the global market. India came in second with a 23.1% share of the total market.

COVID-19 Impact:

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Major Key Players in Furfural Market are:

Hebeichem

Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited

Transfuran Chemicals

Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Huiyingtong International Trading Co. Ltd.

KRBL

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Furfural Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Raw Material

Sugarcane Bagasse

Corncob

Rice Husk

Sunflower Hull

Others

By Application

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Resins

Gasoline Additives

Fungicides

Flavor Enhancers

Decolorizing Agents

Agricultural Raw Materials

Others

By End User

Petroleum Refineries

Agricultural Formulations

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Lubricants Industry

Cement Industry

Energy Sector

Adhesives

Food and Beverages Industry

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Argentina Brazil Rest of South America GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



