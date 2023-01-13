Leuco Dye Market 2022 Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

According to a recently released competitive intelligence analysis by Astute Analytica, this study provides a thorough overview and precise insights into future developments in the Leuco Dye Market industry. It will provide a thorough study of this market, taking into interpretation current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts.

The Leuco Dye Market is projected to grow from US$ 354.4 million in 2021 to US$ 522.3 million by 2027, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

As economies reopen and countries are lifting limitations, the US chemical industry is forecast for a significant recovery in 2022, which could boost plant utilization rates that were affected hard by the pandemic. In the United States, industrial production is forecast to increase by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.3 percent in 2022. Chemical volumes in the United States are forecast to rise 1.5 % in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022, while shipments to rise 8.0 % in 2021 and 2022, following a 13.5% drop in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region size value was 36.0% market share, maintaining the largest market share across all regions. As a result of the existence of critical developing economies such as China, India, and Japan in this region, recording the largest market share in the market. Paints and coatings, water treatment, personal care ingredients and cosmetics, electronics, agriculture, and other sectors employ chemicals throughout the Asia-Pacific area. For foreign investors, these places provide excellent investment options. China was the largest specialty chemical market in Asia in 2019, accounting for about 38.9% of the global market. India came in second with a 23.1% share of the total market.

COVID-19 Impact:

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Major Key Players in Global Leuco Dye Market are:

Chameleon Specialty Chemicals

Connect Chemical

Hebei Jianxin Chemical

Hodogaya Chemical

TMC Hallcrest

Yamada Chemical

Yamamoto Chemicals Inc

Kolorjet Chemicals

Nagase and Co

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Leuco Dye Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Touch Activated

Cold Activated

By Color

Black

Blue

Others

By Application

Hair Color

Thermal Paper

Carbonless Paper

PH Indicator

Promotional Application

Product Labelling

Game Pieces

Packaging

Security Printing

Battery Testers

Others (Flat Thermometer, Thermochromic Ink, etc.)

By Price Tier

Low end

Mid end

High end

By Region Type

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



