Taiwan local COVID cases drop by 21% to 21,384

Taiwan reports 201 COVID cases imported from China

  123
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/13 14:11
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Jan. 13) announced 21,384 local COVID cases, a 21.6% decrease from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release, also confirmed 353 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,167,811. The 53 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,755.

Local cases

The local cases included 9,636 males, 11,739 females, and nine cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 53 deaths announced on Friday were 29 males and 24 females ranging in age from their teens to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 50 had a history of chronic disease, and 32 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 353 imported cases included 242 males and 111 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of the 1,685 passengers who arrived from China on Jan. 11, 1,484 tested negative for COVID, while 201 tested positive, representing 11.9%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,167,811 cases, of which 9,123,226 were local and 44,531 were imported. So far, 15,755 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

