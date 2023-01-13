Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan mobilizes Navy ship to ferry travelers past blocked east coast tunnel

Removing rubble from road expected to take until Sunday evening

  170
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/13 14:01
Taiwan mobilizes Navy ship to ferry travelers past blocked east coast tunnel. 

Taiwan mobilizes Navy ship to ferry travelers past blocked east coast tunnel.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government mobilized the Navy to help with the transportation of cars and travelers after a landslide blocked a key tunnel on the east coast, reports said Friday (Jan. 13).

Falling rocks crushed a rock shed connecting two tunnels on the Suhua Highway linking Yilan County with Hualien County on Wednesday, making traffic impossible for several days. Crews are working to remove rocks from the road before the Jan. 20 start of the Lunar New Year holiday, and the job is expected to be completed Sunday (Jan. 15) evening.

In order to help out with traffic, extra rail services were launched, but the government also told the Navy to prepare a ship ready to ferry cars and people between Suao and Hualien.

The LST-227 landing ship left Keelung Thursday (Jan. 12) and arrived in the area off Hualien by 11 a.m. Friday, ready to help out, the Liberty Times reported. The Ministry of Transportation had also mobilized three civilian ferry ships, but because 130 cars arrived to board one ship in Hualien, its sailing had to be postponed from 11 a.m. to 1:10 p.m.

The second ship carried 306 passengers and 32 cars, and the third service 25 passengers. While the extra sailings had initially been planned to last two days, they have now been extended until Sunday.

Due to regulations about cargo ships, drivers were not allowed to drive their own car into the ferry, but had to let staff complete the task, per the Liberty Times.

Taiwan mobilizes Navy ship to ferry travelers past blocked east coast tunnel
Removing rubble from the Suhua Highway will reportedly take until Sunday evening. (CNA photo)
landslide
rockslides
Suhua Highway
tunnel
rock shed
Hualien
Yilan
Navy
ferry
ferry links

RELATED ARTICLES

Suhua Highway tunnel blocked by landslide in east Taiwan
Suhua Highway tunnel blocked by landslide in east Taiwan
2023/01/12 10:29
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
2023/01/07 20:22
Ferry links between Taiwan outer islands and China resume
Ferry links between Taiwan outer islands and China resume
2023/01/07 15:22
6 Taiwanese military officers busted for joining China spy ring
6 Taiwanese military officers busted for joining China spy ring
2023/01/06 15:01
US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait
US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait
2023/01/06 10:01