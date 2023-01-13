Mitchell scores 29, UMKC takes down St. Thomas 81-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rayquawndis Mitchell had 29 points and UMKC beat St. Thomas 81-60 on Thursday night.

Mitchell shot 9 for 18 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Kangaroos (7-11, 3-2 Summit League). Shemarri Allen added 17 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Jeff Ngandu recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

Parker Bjorklund led the Tommies (13-7, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Riley Miller added 10 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Andrew Rohde had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.