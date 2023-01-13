Cold air mass to send mercury in north Taiwan down to 8 C by Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicts that a cold air mass will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 15) and by Monday (Jan. 16), the low in the plains areas of northern Taiwan will dip to 8 degrees Celsius, but conditions for snowfall will be "poor."

In his weather column, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) today (Jan. 13) said the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) issued on Thursday (Jan. 12) shows that the weather will be balmy in Taiwan on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 14). There will be highs of 29 C in northern Taiwan and over 30 C in central and southern Taiwan.

Wu said that although temperatures will be cooler in the mornings and evening, there will be "warm spring-like" weather over these two days. He cautioned, however, that the western half of the country, Kinmen, and Matsu will be prone to fog.

Wu said that due to the approach of the front, from Saturday afternoon, the weather will start to become unstable and localized, short-term rains are likely in northern and central parts of the country. Wu said the latest ECMWF model shows the front will arrive early on Sunday morning, sending strong, cold air south.

Wu predicted that during the period, northern and eastern areas are likely to see rainfall and the temperature will drop sharply. From Monday to Wednesday (Jan. 18), Wu said the cold front will bring localized rain to northern and eastern parts of the country, while Hsinchu and parts south will likely see sunny skies and stable weather.

Wu said that by Monday, the mercury in Taipei will record a low of 12 C when the cold front arrives. He added the probability of it being a "strong continental cold air mass" is slightly higher than it being a "continental cold air mass."

Wu said that on Monday, the low temperature in the northern plains will drop to about 8 C and the public should take measures to stay warm. However, he said the likelihood of snow in the mountains is "poor" because temperatures will not be cold enough and moisture in the air will be insufficient.

Wu said the latest ECMWF model shows the "continental cold air mass" will continue to impact Taiwan from Jan. 19-22. The cold air mass will gradually weaken over this period, but occasional short-term rains are still possible on the north coast and eastern half of the country.

Taoyuan and areas south will see mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Northern Taiwan will see colder temperatures throughout the day, while central and southern areas will be colder in the mornings and evenings.