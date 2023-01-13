Immigration agency busts prostitution ring in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A special task force of Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA) busted a brothel operation employing foreign women in Chiayi County this week.

The illegal prostitution business was being run out of a love motel. NIA officers arrested 11 people involved in the case, including nine foreign women and two Taiwanese involved in organizing the operation, reported UDN.



The sex workers were from Vietnam, China and Thailand, and included migrant workers who had left their employers, visitors who had overstayed tourist visas, and foreign spouses of Taiwanese citizens.

The two primary suspects behind the operation, surnamed Zhang (張) and Li (李) developed an extensive business model for recruiting call girls and advertising sex services in online chat groups.

Law enforcement officers recovered over NT$260,000 (UD$8,500). It is suspected the brothel serviced around 30 to 40 customers a day, charging around NT$5,000 (US$165) for sexual services.